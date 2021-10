If batteries can power a multi-ton F-150 truck, it is fatuous for landscapers to say that they aren't strong enough for a dozen-pound leaf blower. That's a fatuous argument. An electric F150 weighs 35% more than the petrol power version and has a range well under half that of the gas-powered version. It's not power that is the issue it's the power-to-weight ratio. This is why we do not (yet) have viable commercial electric aircraft and when we eventually do they are going to have much less range and fly much slower than jets.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES ・ 13 DAYS AGO