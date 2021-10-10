Fenway Park crowd goes wild after Kyle Schwarber's unexpected celebration
The first was understandable, considering his homer to leadoff the home half of the first inning against the Rays cut the Tampa Bay lead to 2-1.
The impetus for the second roar was far more unique.
After bizarrely air-mailing a simple toss to Nathan Eovaldi in the third inning, the Red Sox first baseman - who was making his 11th career start at the position - got another chance on a nearly identical play in the fourth.
This time Schwarber nailed it, leading to one of the more unique celebrations the Red Sox has seen from a fielder since Hanley Ramirez tipped his hat to the crowd on Opening Day in 2016 after scooping a throw.
