Fenway Park crowd goes wild after Kyle Schwarber's unexpected celebration

By Rob Bradford
 6 days ago
The first was understandable, considering his homer to leadoff the home half of the first inning against the Rays cut the Tampa Bay lead to 2-1.

The impetus for the second roar was far more unique.

After bizarrely air-mailing a simple toss to Nathan Eovaldi in the third inning, the Red Sox first baseman - who was making his 11th career start at the position - got another chance on a nearly identical play in the fourth.

This time Schwarber nailed it, leading to one of the more unique celebrations the Red Sox has seen from a fielder since Hanley Ramirez tipped his hat to the crowd on Opening Day in 2016 after scooping a throw.

