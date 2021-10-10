CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Celebrate Missed Field Goal Thinking They Won…They Didn’t

By Suzanne Halliburton
Evan McPherson, the rookie kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals, learned a valuable lesson Sunday. Don’t celebrate until you see the ref’s arms go up. McPherson thought his 49-yard kick was good and that his Bengals had knocked off Green Bay in overtime. McPherson even turned around to hug his holder. It was just like when he made the game-winner against Jacksonville last month. And for a few seconds, other players thought they’d won, too.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

