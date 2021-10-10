Bengals Celebrate Missed Field Goal Thinking They Won…They Didn’t

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will play Sunday at Soldier Field with first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears are hoping the momentum from last week’s 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders can carry them forward. But the Packers have won their last four games and appear as if they might be close to be hitting their stride on offense. As kickoff approaches, here’s the inside ...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO