Capitol bounce back: Saints overcome early mistakes, defeat Washington

LANDOVER, MD – For the second straight week, the Saints had an 11 point fourth-quarter lead. But, this time, New Orleans finished, defeating the Washington football team 33-22 Sunday in Landover, Maryland.

Jameis Winston threw four TD passes, including an end of the first half heave that ended up in the hands of Marquez Callaway for a 49-yard touchdown.

That pass gave New Orleans a 20-13 lead. The Saints led for good.

Winston completed 15 of 30 passes for 279 yards. He also threw TD passes of 72 yards to Deonte Harris, 12 yards to Callaway, and 19 yards to Kamara.

The final pass gave the Saints a 33-22 lead with 3:15 to play.

Kamara also had a 23 yard run for a touchdown in the second quarter. Kamara had 71 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards.

The Saints spotted the Redskins the early lead, as Washington turned two Winston turnovers, an interception, and a fumble into 10 points.

The Saints, 3-2, head to the bye week.

And, they need to time heal up. Deonte Harris and Taysom Hill both left the game with injuries and did not return. Hill suffered an apparent concussion after being hit while lunging to catch a pass.

