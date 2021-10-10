Nuclear Engineer Accused of Trying to Pass Top Secret Navy Info in Peanut Butter Sandwich
An Annapolis, Maryland couple was arrested Saturday by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on espionage-related charges, federal authorities say. According to a criminal complaint, nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe, who worked for the Navy, sold restricted information about the design of nuclear-powered warships. He did so with help from his wife, Diana, 45, according to the complaint.www.nbcdfw.com
