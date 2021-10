CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in a battle of 3-1 AFC teams. The Chargers have won two straight since a Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. The Browns have won three straight since their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. The Chargers and Browns are ranked 12th and 13th, respectively, in offensive yards this season. The Chargers are sixth in passing yards and the Browns first in rushing yards.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO