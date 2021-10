The game ended in a 1-1 tie but 12th-seeded Monmouth won a shootout to defeat 21st-seeded Brick Memorial in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Tinton Falls. Kaan Pehlivan scored before the break for Monmouth (9-4-3) but Brick Memorial (4-4-3) answered in the second half and the game went through two overtimes. Monmouth won the shoot out, 4-2.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO