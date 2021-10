An early morning wreck in Montgomery County resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released Saturday by ALEA, the two-vehicle collision took place at about 1:10 a.m. on U.S. 331 near the 83 mile marker, 6.7 miles north of Lapine. The area is about 30 miles due south of Montgomery. Luverne resident John M. Jones, 31, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 in the wrong lane when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo VNR tractor-trailer, an ALEA news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

