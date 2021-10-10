The best Leesa mattress sales and deals in October 2021: save up to $390

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I love to hang out in my bedroom, it was never really a place I prioritized in my home. Was comfort important? Sure, but as long as I had something cushy to lounge around on, I didn’t really pay attention to it — until I started waking up and feeling like I needed a good back massage. My tumultuous relationship with bed springs over the years has made me extremely enthusiastic to try out any mattress that’s said to bring on that coveted cozy comfort. Birch gave me a chance to try out their new Birch Luxe Natural Mattress that launched last week, and here’s what I thought!

