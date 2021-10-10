The best Leesa mattress sales and deals in October 2021: save up to $390
These Leesa mattress sales and deals are some of the best we've seen in recent months, and no matter which model you’re after, Leesa is offering a discount. For example, you can save up to $195 on the Leesa Original (now priced from $679), which is a fantastic saving on a highly rated premium foam model for all sleeping positions. Need a medium-firm bed for sharing with a partner, or for helping you deal with back pain? Then there's up to a $390 saving on the Leesa Legend hybrid (foam and pocket springs) too. You don’t need a promo code to save either as the discounts are applied automatically.www.tomsguide.com
Comments / 0