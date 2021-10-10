CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons vs. Jets: Inactives for Week 5

By The Falcoholic
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the morning inactives for this Falcons-Jets tilt, and the list on Atlanta’s side certainly is an intimidating one. When they kick off this game in just over an hour, the Falcons won’t have their top two receivers, a starting safety, their punt returner and presumptive nickel corner and a useful player in their defensive line rotation. In addition to all those, they’ve decided to park John Cominsky and (surprisingly) Feleipe Franks, who won’t suit up this week after a couple of weeks of limited snaps at quarterback and tight end.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Falcons: 5 things fans should know about Atlanta for Week 5 in London

The Jets and Falcons are both 1-3 entering their Week 5 matchup in London. Each team is searching for momentum early in the year with offenses that remain a work in progress with two new coaches. But while the Jets are hoping to build a winning streak after a Week 4 upset, the Falcons are trending down after a disappointing loss to the Washington Football Team. Atlanta will also send a depleted offense across the Atlantic after receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage were ruled out.
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington vs. Falcons: Four Rookies Inactive at Atlanta

The Washington Football Team looks to find its rhythm against the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Sunday's NFL Week 4. They’ll be doing so without several young faces. WFT announced that starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is out with a concussion. Wide receiver Dax Milne, defensive end Shaka Toney, tackle Saahdiq Charles and tight end Sammis Reyes will also be inactive on the road.
NFL
NBC Sports

Washington vs. Falcons inactives: Samuel, Gibson in for WFT

As the Washington Football Team travels to Atlanta for a pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Falcons, the road side will have several key contributors suited up on both sides of the ball. To start, running back Antonio Gibson is active for Washington after entering the day questionable with a...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries. The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Feleipe Franks
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. Jets: a look at the series history

We’re sending the Falcons and Jets to London in what should be considered an international act of aggression by the National Football League. Atlanta and New York are two teams familiar with disappointment, but not so familiar with one another. The two have met on the football field just 12 times in their respective histories, with the Falcons owning a narrow 7-5 lead in that series.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Falcons (S1E5)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund set their sights across the pond as they preview Jets-Falcons in London. They start off with how the Jets passing offense can keep up its momentum (1:28) before breaking down how the Jets defensive line can rattle Matt Ryan (13:35) and how the DBs can slow a talented group from Atlanta (17:05).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Jets#American Football
CBS Sports

How to watch Jets vs. Falcons: TV, streaming, odds, prediction for NFL Week 5 game in London

A rising star and a former league MVP will match wits this Sunday in London. A week after winning his first NFL game, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will look try to lift New York to its second straight win. 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan is also looking to lead his team to win No. 2 after Atlanta suffered a four-point loss to Washington last Sunday.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

What time is the NFL London game? TV schedule, channel for Jets vs. Falcons in Week 5

A battle of young gun vs. wily veteran takes place on the pitch on Sunday. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is coming off his best performance on his young career, going full bombs-away in the Jets’ overtime win vs. the Titans, giving New York the first win on the season. Across the way, he’ll be staring down former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who has.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey Herald

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Expert prediction, 3 things to watch Week 5 in London

LONDON — It's still early in the New York Jets' season. But Sunday's matchup against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a big one. With a win, they will go into the bye within a game of .500, and enter the rest of the season with a world of possibilities. But with a loss, the Jets (1-3) will be three games under .500 heading into the second half of October, with a tough matchup at the Patriots looming in two weeks, and the season potentially on the verge of spinning out of control.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets vs Falcons Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – Week 5

Our NFL betting expert presents his best Jets vs Falcons predictions and picks for the first London game of the season, live on the NFL Network at 9:30am ET. The New York Jets pulled off a shock victory last week against the injury-hit Tennessee Titans, and will look to repeat the feat against an Atlanta Falcons team whose defense has continued to let them down game after game.
NFL
New York Post

Jets vs. Falcons: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Jets-Falcons Week 5 matchup in at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:. Jets QB Zach Wilson vs. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Wilson had his best game last week, throwing for two touchdowns and making two throws of 50 yard or more. He displayed the talent that made him the No. 2-overall pick in the draft. Now, he has to do it again.
NFL
chatsports.com

Falcons vs Jets: final health and standing updates

The Falcons go to London to play a “home” game that could make or break their season. At 1-3, this is a team that really needs to find a way to win, even as injuries pile up. The Jets are in a similar situation, having just squeaked out a win against a Titans team missing their top two receivers. Oh - yeah - the Falcons will be doing the same. Let’s take a look at both teams heading into this critical matchup.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets vs. Falcons odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 5 matchup in London

The 2021 NFL London games kick off this weekend, as the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons will show off their talents to our international audience on Sunday. There's excitement surrounding the Jets right now, as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson secured his first NFL victory last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in overtime 27-24. As for the Falcons, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Washington last week, falling 34-30.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy