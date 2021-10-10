Falcons vs. Jets: Inactives for Week 5
We have the morning inactives for this Falcons-Jets tilt, and the list on Atlanta’s side certainly is an intimidating one. When they kick off this game in just over an hour, the Falcons won’t have their top two receivers, a starting safety, their punt returner and presumptive nickel corner and a useful player in their defensive line rotation. In addition to all those, they’ve decided to park John Cominsky and (surprisingly) Feleipe Franks, who won’t suit up this week after a couple of weeks of limited snaps at quarterback and tight end.www.chatsports.com
