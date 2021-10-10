Falcons vs. Jets: Inactives for Week 5

LONDON — It's still early in the New York Jets' season. But Sunday's matchup against the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a big one. With a win, they will go into the bye within a game of .500, and enter the rest of the season with a world of possibilities. But with a loss, the Jets (1-3) will be three games under .500 heading into the second half of October, with a tough matchup at the Patriots looming in two weeks, and the season potentially on the verge of spinning out of control.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO