Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Ruled out with knee injury

Williams (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Williams took a low hit from a 49ers defender at the end of his only catch of the day late in the second quarter and needed a cart to get to the locker room. With a knee injury confirmed, the Cardinals likely are holding out hope that it doesn't affect his left ACL. Behind Williams -- and with Darrell Daniels (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- the team is down to Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis at tight end.