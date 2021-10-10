CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Ruled out with knee injury

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Williams (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Williams took a low hit from a 49ers defender at the end of his only catch of the day late in the second quarter and needed a cart to get to the locker room. With a knee injury confirmed, the Cardinals likely are holding out hope that it doesn't affect his left ACL. Behind Williams -- and with Darrell Daniels (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- the team is down to Demetrius Harris and Ross Travis at tight end.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Maiocco
Person
Matt Ross
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Nbc Sports Bay Area#49ers#American Football#Acl
chatsports.com

Ex-Gophers tight end Maxx Williams is having a breakout season for the 4-0 Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have two pretty good running quarterbacks on a roster that's surprising the football world as the NFL's last undefeated team. Everyone knows about the first one. MVP front-runner Kyler Murray's speed and pitter-patter feet are, as Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson put it, "like a video game."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rodney Hudson: Ruled out for Week 6

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Hudson (ribs) will not play Sunday against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Hudson was injured during Sunday's contest against the 49ers and will miss at least one week. Max Garcia replaced him Sunday and will likely draw the start at center in Week 6 against the Browns.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Maryland's Demus out for the season with knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland's hopes of upsetting Iowa last week fell apart quickly after Dontay Demus left with a knee injury. Now the news is even worse for the Terrapins. Demus, the Big Ten's leader in yards receiving, is expected to miss the rest of the season, coach...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy