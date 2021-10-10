Springdale City Council looks to update downtown master plan

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Springdale City Council will take a vote on updating and funding the city’s downtown master plan.

The master plan was set in motion back in 2015.

The Downtown Springdale Alliance says the organization’s aim is to bring more visitors downtown to enjoy its unique amenities and offerings.

The city council meeting is Tuesday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 as we bring you updates on what the council decides.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.