Lazy Sunday

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(just following orders from my 'BIBLE'). Percy (my cat) is relentless and gets me up every morning at first light. Then most days I go back to sleep. Nothing good ever happens in the morning. Today for a change, ground up some fresh Coffee and took on the day. That...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 2

southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Layla

DOUGLAS, GA – Layla is our pet of the day. A Shih Tzu around 8-9 years old, Layla was surrendered by her owners as they felt they no longer had the time to give her the attention she deserves. Layla is very friendly and well socialized. She would be great...
PETS
97.5 WOKQ

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Watch a mama bear teach her cub how to use a playground slide

A mama bear was filmed teaching her cub how to use a playground slide — and the footage is unbearably cute. Betsie Stockslager captured the now-viral moment earlier this week at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, where she works as a teacher. In the video, the mom...
ASHEVILLE, NC
mymodernmet.com

Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds

Cockatiels are known for being incredibly smart. They have great memories, can be taught to perform tricks, and they can even learn how to speak. Not only that, but some cockatiels love to play games. One particular bird in Bursa, Turkey, is so smart, that he’s managed to find a peculiar way to entertain himself and his sibling baby birds. He loves to play peekaboo!
ANIMALS
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Peanut

Peanut is a tiny little guy with a huge personality! He's outgoing and social and never met a person or a dog he didn't love. He hasn't met any cats yet, but we bet with proper introductions, he'd love those, too. Being a puppy, he's high-energy and loves to play.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
KDHL AM 920

Not So Smart Guy Feeds Bear A Sandwich (video)

I've never claimed to be the smartest guy around. Actually, if I had a brains, I'd probably have a real job. But, I think if necessary, I could put enough brain cells together to think maybe it's not a good idea to feed a wild bear, and a big sucker at that, a sandwich.
ANIMALS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Halo and Koala

Halo is a 3-year-old terrier mix found at a local park. Even though she’s a bit shy at first, it doesn’t take long for her spunky side to come out. She likes to play with toys and knows how to dance for a treat. She would love a dog companion, but prefers a home with no small animals. She’s current on vaccinations and will be spayed prior to adoption.
PETS
One Green Planet

Raccoon Mama Goes to Incredible Lengths to Rescue Stranded Baby (VIDEO)

There’s no denying the tenacity or craftiness of a mother animal whose babies are in need of rescuing. Sometimes, she might need a little help from humans, but oftentimes, like the mama raccoon in the video, she takes matters into her own paws. The video above was recorded by a police officer in Missouri when he noticed a peculiar sight. As you can see, the baby on the street had been separated from their mama and sibling.
ANIMALS
wfxb.com

The One Word that is Confusing Your Dog!

No one likes to be told no. When it comes to your dog. the word “no” can cause our fury friends a lot of confusion. Think about it…The dog chews on a shoe? “No!” The dog digs in the flowerbed? “No!” The dog barks? In this last scenario, there’s a good chance that your dog may think “no” is just your way of barking along with him. When dog owners pronounce the word “no” over and over like a broken record, it risks losing its meaning. Dogs respond to tone not necessarily the word reacting to our “no” with a freeze response. Training experts say we should show our dogs what to do instead, like we do when we are teaching them to sit and stay.
PETS
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Who Stared At The Wall For Weeks Finally Asks Mom For Pets | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Rescue dog stared at the wall for weeks — watch her start to make eye contact and finally ask her mom for face pets 💛. Keep up with Clementine on Instagram: https://thedo.do/little_lemmy_girl. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
PETS
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 8 Laziest Cat Breeds Who Are Totally Happy to Chill All Day Long

Who doesn’t envy a lazy cat sleeping in a sunbeam? While there are certainly mischievous cat breeds that act like dogs, more often than not we associate our feline friends with leisurely attitudes. (It’s called a cat nap for a reason!) Pet people in search of a cat who is content to chill all day long should consider one of the lazy breeds on our list. These cats often can’t be bothered to greet you at the door. They prefer quiet nights in and probably poo-poo social gatherings. The thing is, at the end of a long day, we can’t blame ‘em!
PETS
WISH-TV

What causes a dog to be possessive over people?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever noticed your dog being protective or possessive over you?. This possessiveness can lead to some unwanted behaviors in dogs, and Nathan Lowe, the Indy Dog Whisperer, joined “Indy Style” to tell viewers more. He was joined by Reggie, a Great Dane, and the dog’s owner, Jackson.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Guy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious cat…💛. Keep up with Toulouse and Tibbs on Instagram: https://thedo.do/the_real_toulouse, https://thedo.do/the_real_tibbs. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read...
PETS
Bored Panda

50 Times Cat Owners Got Fascinated By Their ‘Teefies’ (New Pics)

Lovingly called ‘teefies,’ cat teeth are these feline pearly whites (though often not that white at all) made for biting, gnawing and chomping, and… getting their pictures taken! In fact, there’s such a huge fascination with ‘teefies’ on the internet that cat owners have a specially designated place to celebrate them.
ANIMALS

