St. Paul Mass Shooting: Woman Killed, Marquisha Wiley, Remembered As ‘Bright, Joyful And Supportive’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The young woman killed in the mass shooting early Sunday morning at a St. Paul bar is being remembered as “bright, joyful and supportive.”

A person close to the victim identified her Sunday as Marquisha Wiley, a beloved animal care worker. On Monday morning, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office officially identified 27-year-old Wiley as the victim.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Wiley’s family with her funeral expenses.

The shooting began just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Fourteen other people were hurt in the shooting, and all are expected to survive.

Police say three men are in custody, and are also being treated for injuries at local hospitals.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.

