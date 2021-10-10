CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NC faces call for COVID-19 workplace safety standards

By Arturo Pineda Carolina Public Press
carolinacoastonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of workers and businesses across the state could be affected as the N.C. Department of Labor considers actions leading to a set of COVID-19 workplace standards. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced plans Sept. 9 to issue an emergency standard that would require private employers with 100 or more employees to ensure workers either get vaccinated or test negative weekly for COVID-19.

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Occupational Health Safety

U.S. Department of Labor Sues Luxury Car Dealer for Firing Employee for Raising Concerns over COVID-19

Hi Tech Motorcars LLC terminated employee for warning managers and coworkers. The U.S. Department of Labor filed suit against an Austin luxury car dealer for firing an employee who warned managers and other co-workers about potential COVID-19 hazards in the workplace. An OSHA investigation found Hi Tech Motorcars LLC, Hi Tech Imports LLC and Hi Tech Luxury Imports LLC violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act when it retaliated against the worker in December 2020. After learning a co-worker had tested positive for coronavirus, the employee requested that management notify other employees immediately of their exposure.
LABOR ISSUES
mainebiz.biz

How to navigate COVID-19 workplace mandates, from a legal perspective

COVID-19 infections are on the rise and many large employers are drawing up requirements to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require proof of a negative test result from employees on a weekly basis. Some employers will also be required to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and recover from side effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

OCR Issues Guidance on HIPAA, COVID-19 Vaccinations, and the Workplace

WASHINGTON, D.C. — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) recently issued guidance to help the public understand when the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Privacy Rule applies to disclosures and requests for information about whether a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cherie Berry
architecturaldigest.com

The COVID Safety Dilemma Facing Designers

The issue of workplace safety in the time of COVID-19 is fraught with confusion and anxiety, due in part to what seems like an ever-changing public health landscape—and exacerbated too by an unfortunate mix of sometimes conflicting state and local regulations, politics, and significant differences of personal opinion. The problem...
HOME & GARDEN
The State

NC reports fewest daily COVID-19 cases in over two months

North Carolina reported its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in over two months Monday, as the delta variant continues to wane in the state. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,786 confirmed new cases, the fewest since the 1,603 new daily cases reported July 27. Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Delta surge easing? Fewer in NC hospitals with COVID-19

Raleigh, N.C. — The declining numbers of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals is welcome news for exhausted health care workers, but they said Friday that the pandemic is still taking a toll. State officials reported 2,467 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the first time the figure has...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Economy#Covid 19#The White House#The Labor Department#The N C Justice Center#Osha
WRAL

Quarter of COVID-19 patients in NC still in ICUs

The declining numbers of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals is welcome news for exhausted health care workers, but they said Friday that the pandemic is still taking a toll. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Keith Baker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Tribune

COVID-19 Pandemic: Safety in Schools

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and schools have worked tirelessly to create safe learning environments for students while also providing services such as school meals, extended daycare, extracurricular activities, and social services. With the 2021–2022 school year upon us, schools are continuing to adjust policies and practices with the same goal in mind—limiting the transmission of COVID-19.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox29.com

Workers fired for COVID-19 vaccine refusal may lose unemployment benefits

LOS ANGELES - Many workers who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus may risk losing their job — along with unemployment benefits — as business-based COVID-19 vaccine mandates take effect. Businesses are increasingly mandating that their workers get a COVID-19 vaccine, citing health concerns and sweeping new federal requirements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
louisianarecord.com

Judge's order on ivermectin for COVID-19 patient raises concerns among caregivers

LSMS President William Freeman opposes intrusions on the patient-physician relationship. | Louisiana State Medical Society. A Louisiana judge’s order to give a critically ill COVID-19 patient the deworming medication ivermectin is raising concerns among medical professionals about court intrusions on the practice of medicine. Judge John Keller of the 22nd...
LOUISIANA STATE
Consumer Reports.org

How Government Data Is Being Misused to Question COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

In April, an Ohio woman in her 50s died after suffering “blunt force injuries from a motorcycle accident,” according to a report of the incident. No other details about the crash or the woman were mentioned—save for one thing: About a week earlier, she had received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sacramento Bee

Charleston workers face deadlines for COVID-19 vaccinations

A deadline for city workers in Charleston to get a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine dose has passed, with some requesting exemptions. The deadline to get that first shot was Monday, WCSC-TV reported. New data from the city shows that 66% of city employees are fully vaccinated, with more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
cbs17

COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations drop by 300 over weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across North Carolina dropped by nearly 300 over the weekend and public health officials also reported the fewest one-day count of new cases in 2 1/2 months. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 2,152 patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy