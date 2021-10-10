NC faces call for COVID-19 workplace safety standards

Hi Tech Motorcars LLC terminated employee for warning managers and coworkers. The U.S. Department of Labor filed suit against an Austin luxury car dealer for firing an employee who warned managers and other co-workers about potential COVID-19 hazards in the workplace. An OSHA investigation found Hi Tech Motorcars LLC, Hi Tech Imports LLC and Hi Tech Luxury Imports LLC violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act when it retaliated against the worker in December 2020. After learning a co-worker had tested positive for coronavirus, the employee requested that management notify other employees immediately of their exposure.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO