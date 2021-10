Good morning from sunny Newport News, Virginia! And a fine morning it is, as we’re able to write about how the Washington State Cougars took a lead and never gave it back. Even better that it took place on the road against a California Golden Bears team that has seemingly toyed with the psyche of WSU fans for several years now. There always seems to be weird stuff that happens - usually at WSU’s expense - when these two teams get together, but the tables were turned a bit on Saturday.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO