Late Corner Goal Propels U-M Past No. 3 Louisville to Remain Unbeaten

mgoblue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article» No. 2 Michigan used a late penalty-corner goal to edge No. 3 Louisville, 2-1, at Ocker Field. » Halle O'Neill scored the game-winning goal at 57:02; Sofia Southam also scored a first-quarter corner goal and assisted on the game-winner. » Goalkeeper Anna Spieker earned three saves en route to...

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
umterps.com

Late Goal Lifts #1 Iowa Past #7 Maryland, 2-1

COLLEGE PARK, MD. -- No. 7 Maryland (7-4, 1-3) battled but ultimately fell to No. 1 Iowa, 2-1 Sunday afternoon. Three goals were scored in a five-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter with Iowa (12-0, 3-0) grabbing the lead, Maryland tying the game, but Iowa ultimately answering with a goal of its own in what became a wild finish in College Park.
IOWA STATE
saintmaryssports.com

Late goal lifts Cardinals past Cobbers

WINONA, Minn. — The beat goes on for the Saint Mary's University women's soccer team — and what a tune the Cardinals' have been playing. Saint Mary's ran its Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference unbeaten streak to five — maintaining its stranglehold on the lead in the conference standings in the process — with its 1-0 win over Concordia Saturday afternoon at Ochrymowycz Field.
WINONA, MN
wchstv.com

Late field goal lifts Texas Tech past Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Mountaineers lost to Texas Tech by a field goal on Saturday for the second straight game. Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay hit a go-ahead field goal with 18 seconds left to help the Red Raiders hold on for a 23-20 win in Morgantown. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KLFY News 10

Bedre’s late goal lifts Louisiana past A-State, 2-1

LAFAYETTE – Karleen Bedre scored on an unassisted goal in the 80th minute and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team snapped a four-match losing streak to Arkansas State, claiming a 2-1 Sun Belt Conference victory on Sunday at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Facility. Louisiana (5-7-0, 2-2-0 Sun Belt), which improved to 13-12-0 all-time against A-State (6-4-1, 3-1-0 Sun […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Harvard Crimson

Pair of Second-Half Goals Propels Undefeated Women’s Soccer Past Yale

First-year Midfielder Hannah Bebar prepares to shoot in Harvard’s win over Kansas on September 19. Against Yale on Saturday, Harvard took the lead early in the second half and did not look back. By Owen A. Berger. No.10/20 Harvard spoiled Yale’s alumni weekend on Saturday in New Haven, controlling the...
SOCCER
Bangor Daily News

Foxcroft tops Madison-Carrabec to remain unbeaten

At Madison on Friday night, senior quarterback Austin Seavey completed 10 of 16 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as undefeated Foxcroft Academy cruised to a 48-21 Class D football victory over Madison-Carrabec. Foxcroft (4-0) returns to action next Saturday night against John Bapst at Cameron Stadium in Bangor....
BANGOR, ME
Dallas News

Jonathan Garibay’s late field goal lifts Texas Tech past West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jonathan Garibay’s 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left lifted Texas Tech to a 23-20 victory over West Virginia on Saturday. Garibay had three field goals in all and SaRodorick Thompson had two short touchdown runs for Texas Tech (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a 70-35 loss at Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hooversun.com

The Reset: Bucs football remains unbeaten

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here. The Hoover football team stayed unbeaten with a convincing victory over Hewitt-Trussville last Friday. Click here for the full story of the game.
HOOVER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vols defeat Kentucky, remain unbeaten

The Vols hosted Kentucky at Tennessee Rugby Park on Saturday. Tennessee defeated the Wildcats, 22-5, and remain unbeaten during the 2021 season. Tennessee led, 5-3, at halftime and outscored Kentucky, 17-12, in the second half. Tennessee’s lineup versus Kentucky. 1. Braxton Heard. 2. Greg Giangiulio/Jarret Self (75 min.) 3. Kevin...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Final Stats: Louisville falls late at Wake Forest

No. 24 Wake Forest scored a field goal with 22 seconds remaining to defeat visiting Louisville on Saturday. Cardinals fall to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in ACC play, with Wake Forest improving to 5-0 and 3-0. FINAL STATS. 1st QUARTER. ** Louisville wins the coin toss, defers to the second half....
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas A&M's goals changing but focus needs to remain the same

I wrote the other day about how difficult things can get when you have to play a backup quarterback due to the NCAA portal which results in teams sending out unproven people at the position and being unable to compensate for their lack of talent, experience, or both. However, it's not just the quarterback position that gets denuded.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Carbon County News

Scouts remain unbeaten

Bridger Scouts laid waste another opponent last weekend, this time Reed Point/Rapelje by the margin of 60-0. They are currently in 1st place in the Southern Division with 6-0.Chance Goltz provided gifts to both Pospisil boys, first for Baylor who made it 8-0 from the 5 yard catch from Goltz and then for Lucius to make it 24-0 off a 43 yard pass from Goltz. Goltz even had time to score when he made it 36-0 from a 37-yard-run. B. Pospisil added to his tally taking a 39-yard catch from Cooper Frank and Zach Althoff scored off a 2 yard run. Jake Buessing closed out the half with a 44 yard touchdown catch from Chance Pelican to make it 42-0.In the second half, Gage Goltz got in on the act with a 40 yard touchdown followed by Tate Spidhal with a 34 yard touchdown and finally Justin Dravetsky made it 60-0 off a 16 yard run. In Offensive passing C. Goltz had 4 completions from 6 attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns with Frank making it 2 for 2 for 44 yards and one touchdown. In Receiving B. Pospisil took 3 catches for 49 yards and Rod Zentner 2 for 55. In Rushing G. Goltz had 5 for 74 yards with Spidahl 3 for 54. He also had 3 rushes for 36. In Defense, Althoff made 4 tackles with Buessing and Pelican on 6 each. Spidahl also made five. The Scouts will have the upcoming week off with a bye. “They will have two weeks to get prepared for Shields Valley on Friday Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The game against Shields Valley will be senior night for the Bridger Scouts seven seniors,” said Coach Jim Goltz.
BRIDGER, MT
goterriers.com

Late Raphael Goal Pushes Terriers Past Yale, 1-0

BOSTON - A near-goal from 35 yards out by senior Jenna Oldham struck the post, but classmate Ashley Raphael sent home the rebound with 4:48 left in regulation to lift the Boston University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over visiting Yale on Tuesday evening at Nickerson Field. The...
BOSTON, MA
sanantoniopost.com

No. 24 SMU visits Navy, hopes to remain unbeaten

Among 17 unbeaten teams in FBS this season lurks No. 24 SMU, which quietly made its season debut in the Associated Press poll this week. After going 33 years without cracking the Top 25, the Mustangs (5-0, 1-0 AAC) have earned a ranking in three consecutive seasons under coach Sonny Dykes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marshall Independent

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Late goals lift Fairmont past Marshall, 2-1

MARSHALL — The Marshall boys soccer team looked to gain some momentum going into its final home game of the regular season on Tuesday against Fairmont. MHS was able to break a scoreless tie with an early second-half goal, but a pair of goals by the Cardinals was enough for them to earn a 2-1 victory.
MARSHALL, MN

