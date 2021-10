This year, seven Mingo County businesses, municipalities and personalities have earned nominations for the Best of West Virginia contest. According to the contest’s website, the Best of West Virginia is an annual contest sponsored by WV Living magazine which highlights the people, places and events. The nominations are those entities who have made it to the final round of competition which is a public vote. The nominees who receive the most votes will be named the Best of West Virginia and will be featured in the magazine which is used as a statewide tourism vehicle.

