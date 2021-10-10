CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee Habitat Happenings

Tampa Bay News Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to announce Manatee Habitat is the recipient of generous grant funding from Liberty Saving Bank to support Manatee Habitat’s Affordable Housing Build Program. This grant will help continue supporting Manatee Habitat’s ability to build safe, affordable homes to be purchased by local families with 0% interest loans as well as support the Home Preservation Program which does critical home repairs for families in need who own their own homes.

