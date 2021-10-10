33rd Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival
Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs, FL: The 33rd Annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival will take place along Athens St. on November 12-14, 2021. The event will provide plenty of tasty choices to please everyone’s palate, including non-seafood items for land lubbers. Continuous live music is once again offered all weekend long, featuring local and regional musicians. Specifically selected artisans, craftsmen and other vendors will show and sell nautical and food related art, crafts, fishing apparel, kitchen and cooking items, food samples and much more.www.tampabaynewswire.com
