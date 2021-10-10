CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorn scores in second half at Sam Houston

acusports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Texas – Freshman Chayse Thorn scored her team-leading third goal of the season, but the second-half comeback fell just short for the Abilene Christian soccer team at Sam Houston on Sunday. The Wildcats (4-6-1, 2-2-1 WAC) trailed 2-0 at halftime, and with just over five minutes remaining, Thorn put one in the net, but then ACU just ran out of time, falling 2-1. ACU still sits with seven points in the WAC standings heading into next week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
