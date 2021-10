Cloudflare makes the internet faster and more secure. Latch provides the technology that powers smart buildings. The Pareto Principle suggests that 80% of a portfolio's growth will be powered by just 20% of its holdings. In other words, a small number of investments will probably have an outsized impact on your total returns. That makes sense: Stocks can only fall 100%, but they can grow many times over in value, so any well-diversified portfolio is likely to have a few big winners.

STOCKS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO