LB Anthony Barr (knee) WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) DT Michael Pierce (elbow) WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) Plenty of players on the injury report again for Minnesota to start the week, but since this is only Wednesday it’s probably a bit early to freak out about it or anything. Barr, who finally got on the field last week, is probably going to be doing this a lot throughout the course of the season as his knee condition is thought to be some sort of chronic issue. Jefferson and Thielen sitting out might raise some alarms, but the team is likely just playing it extra cautiously.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO