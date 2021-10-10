CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preseason predictions put Penguins in the middle of the pack for 2021-22

Cover picture for the articleThis season, the Penguins find themselves in what is arguably the most disheartening position on preseason power rankings. They aren’t listed among the top 10 teams, where they would be viewed as a legitimate playoff threat; they can’t be found in the bottom 10, where a sense of being underestimated might spur the team on with a helpful chip on their shoulders; they’re in the middle, expected to be a fringe playoff team but not a playoff threat. Here’s a glimpse of the consensus from hockey writers’ published league rankings just before the regular season starts.

