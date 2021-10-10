Preseason predictions put Penguins in the middle of the pack for 2021-22

We are back to the old divisional alignment in the Metropolitan Division. Gone are the Bruins and Sabres and returning are the Blue Jackets and Hurricanes. There are plenty of questions that will be answered this season. Do the Penguins and Capitals have enough gas for another attempt at a Stanley Cup? Can the Islanders make another deep playoff run, one that would see them advance out of the third round? Will the changes in Carolina affect their upward progression? Did the Devils improve enough to challenge for a playoff spot? What should we expect out of both the Flyers and Rangers? Are we in store for another surprise season out of the Blue Jackets?

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO