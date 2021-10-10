CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to switch jobs amid reports of the “great resignation” and employers are desperate to do whatever they can to retain workers as demand continues to remain strong.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 4

Last Man Standing
6d ago

The joke is on the workers who think they are being clever by sticking it to employers by demanding much higher wages. Unfortunately, the spike in inflation will wipe that smirk off their faces.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
Newswatch 16

Millions of workers calling it quits

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As employers across the country are looking to hire, new data sheds more light on just how hard it is to fill positions. More Americans quit their jobs in August than any month on record. Americans are leaving their jobs in droves, and that could be partly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
flaglerlive.com

No, Immigrants Don’t Reduce Natives’ Wages

Applied economists spend a large fraction of their time trying to squeeze meaningful answers — causal effects — out of observational data. Unlike the natural sciences, we can’t run experiments in order to answer the big questions in our field. If we want to know, for example, how raising the minimum wage affects unemployment, we must rely on real-world data generated by employers and their workers and customers.
IMMIGRATION
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims fall to lowest level since pandemic began

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months. Unemployment claims dropped 36,000 to 293,000 last week, the second straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s the smallest […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vegetarian#Business Insider
KEPR

Workers quitting jobs in record numbers 'good news' for recovery, expert says

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Americans quit their jobs in record numbers in August despite a significant slowdown in hiring and a resurgence of COVID-19 that cast doubt on the trajectory of the economic recovery. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday showed 4.3 million people voluntarily left jobs in...
BUSINESS
Times and Democrat

Married or Divorced? You Could Collect an Extra $795 per Month in Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break retirement, so it's wise to ensure you're making the most of them. One way to maximize your benefits is to double-check the types of Social Security you're eligible to receive. If you're married or divorced, you may be entitled to extra money each month. In some cases, you could receive several hundred, or even more than $1,000 per month in additional benefits.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
FingerLakes1

How much will a person really get after Social Security COLA increase?

This January over 70 million social security recipients will benefit from a 5.9% raise for their cost of living adjustment. On average a recipient will get $92 more dollars a month. The issue is that inflation is expected to keep going up. So are Medicare premiums. While that $92 dollars...
ITHACA, NY
KXLY

Want to Earn $4,194 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here’s How.

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, bridging the gap between what you have saved and what you need to pay the bills. However, the average retiree only receives around $1,500 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. While that money can go a long way, if you’re depending on Social Security to make ends meet, it likely won’t be enough to cover all of your expenses.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 means reducing the size of your monthly benefits check. You could still end up with more lifetime income. You need to consider your health and marital status when deciding when to claim benefits. Social Security benefits can be claimed at 62. Most financial experts advise...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
MIX 108

A City In Minnesota Is Actually Willing To Pay People To Move There

Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
MINNESOTA STATE
9News

IRS is sending checks to millions of Americans starting Friday

The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail on Friday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy