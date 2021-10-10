CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Eco-Anxiety Is A Real Thing – Are You Coping With Climate Change?

By Charlotte Bear
indiacurrents.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Front Door: Climate Change Can Challenge Your Mental Health – a column on climate change in our lives. It’s been called eco-anxiety, eco-grief, climate grief, among other things…that overwhelming, exhausting experience of relentless worry, loss, helplessness even horror in the face of climate impact after impact. Another kind of response is climate dread, which is a form of anticipatory grief. When we experience anticipate grief, we experience loss before the loss event has actually happened. It is a sense of dread, gloom, sometimes helpless paralysis that rises as we confront the greatest existential challenge of our generation. The fact that the climate crisis is real and getting worse only legitimizes these mental and emotional conditions.

indiacurrents.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

7 Ways to Manage Climate Anxiety

This piece originally appeared in Nexus Media. It is republished here with permission. If you find yourself despairing over recent reports that young people will live through "unprecedented" heatwaves, droughts, floods, and other climate disasters, you’re not alone. Nearly six in 10 young people, aged 16 to 25, are “very...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

As the climate crisis intensifies, eco-anxiety is on the rise

The world’s climate is changing, across the globe, and associated with this is a growing sense of impending disaster at the situation. Eco-anxiety – defined as the chronic fear of environmental doom – is on the rise, according to Mala Rao and Richard A Powell, in an opinion piece published recently in the British Medical Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
uwgb.edu

Psychology and Stuff Podcast: Hot Takes on Climate Anxiety

In this Psychology and Stuff episode, faculty members Ryan Martin and Georjeanna Wilson-Doenges discuss a forthcoming article about climate anxiety in adolescents from 10 different countries. They delve into the mental health aspects of worsening climate change and the ways in which climate change is impacting anxiety in young people across the globe.
GREEN BAY, WI
World Economic Forum

What is 'eco-anxiety' and how can we ease young people's fears for the planet?

Experts at Imperial College London have warned 'eco-anxiety' is growing among children. More than 45% of young people in a survey of 10 countries said their feelings about climate change "negatively affected their daily life and functioning". Building optimism through reliable information on climate adaptation efforts is one way to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Anxiety#Eco Anxiety#Coping#The University Of Bath
Grist

It’s not just you: Everyone is Googling ‘climate anxiety’

The signs of climate change are hard to miss. The apocalyptic sight of a hazy, red-orange sky has become all too familiar as forests go up in flames. Mountains just don’t look the same after a summer of heat waves has melted their once-permanent glaciers, leaving strange, rocky bald spots. Some places are getting way too little rain, while others are getting rained on way too much, submerging basements and subway stations.
ENVIRONMENT
elpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU climate change lecture explores coping with grief, anxiety caused by ecological loss

(NMSU) The daunting challenge of grappling with climate change, and the environmental destruction already occurring, can fuel feelings of anxiety, depression and hopelessness. The daunting challenge of grappling with climate change, and the environmental destruction already occurring, can fuel feelings of anxiety, depression and hopelessness. Jennifer Atkinson, an associate professor...
MENTAL HEALTH
KARK

Should you be screened for anxiety?

(Baptist Health) – Occasional anxiety is a part of life. It’s normal to be concerned about things like work, money, or family problems. But sometimes this nervousness and worry can take over your life. If anxiety makes it hard to complete your daily tasks, you may have a more serious issue.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
technologynetworks.com

Bad Smells: An Early Warning System for the Brain

The ability to detect and react to the smell of a potential threat is a precondition of our and other mammals’ survival. Using a novel technique, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have been able to study what happens in the brain when the central nervous system judges a smell to represent danger. The study, which is published in PNAS, indicates that negative smells associated with unpleasantness or unease are processed earlier than positive smells and trigger a physical avoidance response.
SCIENCE
The Independent

GPs urge people to stay home as complaints of ‘worst cold ever’ surge

The number of people suffering from symptoms of “the worst cold ever” that lasts for weeks have increased, with GPs encouraging those who are sick to stay at home.Experts have said it is “unlikely” that a so-called “super cold” is in circulation, but the surge in people contracting the common cold “highlights the power of the lockdown” and other public health measures that were taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.Sick Britons have taken to social media in droves to report their symptoms, with many experiencing sandpaper throats, headaches, dripping noses and being unable to get out of bed.According...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy