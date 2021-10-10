Eco-Anxiety Is A Real Thing – Are You Coping With Climate Change?
At the Front Door: Climate Change Can Challenge Your Mental Health – a column on climate change in our lives. It’s been called eco-anxiety, eco-grief, climate grief, among other things…that overwhelming, exhausting experience of relentless worry, loss, helplessness even horror in the face of climate impact after impact. Another kind of response is climate dread, which is a form of anticipatory grief. When we experience anticipate grief, we experience loss before the loss event has actually happened. It is a sense of dread, gloom, sometimes helpless paralysis that rises as we confront the greatest existential challenge of our generation. The fact that the climate crisis is real and getting worse only legitimizes these mental and emotional conditions.indiacurrents.com
