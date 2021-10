The start of the workweek in New Jersey is expected to be quite cloudy and a little humid.

Monday will be considerably cloudy in the morning, but some of those clouds dissipate later in the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will also see clouds that will move in the afternoon. Highs will also be in the mid-70s.

The workweek is expected to heat up to the low-80s by Friday.