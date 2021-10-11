Caught on camera: Burglar raids Holbrook restaurant; latest in rash of crimes

A burglar broke into Asian Fusion restaurant on Furrows Road in Holbrook early Sunday morning – part of a pattern that has been repeated possibly 13 times in recent weeks.

Security camera footage shows a man using a heavy object to break into the restaurant around 6 a.m.

Restaurant owner Tony Liu told News 12 that the burglar did lots of damage inside and took the register which contained cash. Liu says it is the second time this year his restaurant has been burglarized. The previous time was in January.

Suffolk police have been investigating the pattern, which has struck five businesses in Holbrook and other in Smithtown, Lake Grove, East Setauket, Setauket, Bohemia and Medford.

They are working to see if the crimes are connected and are increasing patrols.