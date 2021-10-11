CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holbrook, NY

Caught on camera: Burglar raids Holbrook restaurant; latest in rash of crimes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGmbX_0cN9u66t00

A burglar broke into Asian Fusion restaurant on Furrows Road in Holbrook early Sunday morning – part of a pattern that has been repeated possibly 13 times in recent weeks.

Security camera footage shows a man using a heavy object to break into the restaurant around 6 a.m.

Restaurant owner Tony Liu told News 12 that the burglar did lots of damage inside and took the register which contained cash. Liu says it is the second time this year his restaurant has been burglarized. The previous time was in January.

Suffolk police have been investigating the pattern, which has struck five businesses in Holbrook and other in Smithtown, Lake Grove, East Setauket, Setauket, Bohemia and Medford.

They are working to see if the crimes are connected and are increasing patrols.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holbrook, NY
City
Medford, NY
Holbrook, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
City
Smithtown, NY
City
Lake Grove, NY
City
Bohemia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Security Camera#Rash#Burglary#Food Drink#Asian Fusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

News 12

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy