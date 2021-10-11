Cloudy start to workweek with above-average temps on Long Island

News 12 meteorologists temperatures are expected to warm midweek to summer-like weather.

On Monday, expect some light drizzle, rain, or fog to start off the day with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with both some clouds, sunshine and above average temps in the mid-70s.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach around 75-81 degrees.

Friday will feel like summer with mostly sunny weather and temperatures around 77-82 degrees.