Environment

Cloudy start to workweek with above-average temps on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

News 12 meteorologists temperatures are expected to warm midweek to summer-like weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owfb7_0cN9u1hG00

On Monday, expect some light drizzle, rain, or fog to start off the day with temperatures in the lower 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kl42p_0cN9u1hG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1304_0cN9u1hG00

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with both some clouds, sunshine and above average temps in the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad9yz_0cN9u1hG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2ACm_0cN9u1hG00

Thursday should be mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach around 75-81 degrees.

Friday will feel like summer with mostly sunny weather and temperatures around 77-82 degrees.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

