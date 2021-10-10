CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Michigan's David Ojabo an Early 2022 NFL Draft Target for Browns

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns will be in the market for another pass rusher early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Michigan's David Ojabo has the drool inducing tools to consider. It's never too early for a little NFL Draft talk, right? This front office led by Andrew Berry and his team have seen quite a bit of success in April's main event in back-to-back years. They will be looking for similar feats when April of 2022 rolls around.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: David Ojabo credits defensive 'brotherhood' with success over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — To watch Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo discuss the Wolverines' defense after the win over Wisconsin, check out the video embedded above. Not a VIP subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.
WISCONSIN STATE
profootballnetwork.com

College Football Players of the Week: David Ojabo and Logan Wright best of Week 5

At this rate, I’m not sure how college football tops itself. Week 5 continued the trend of thrilling games, and the players participating showed out once again. You’ll notice a theme with the College Football Players of the Week in Week 5 — if you toted the rock, you had a better chance this week than most.
NFL
Detroit News

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo earns weekly Big Ten honor

Michigan’s defense dominated on Saturday and one Wolverine received recognition for his stout performance. Junior linebacker David Ojabo was named the co-defensive player of the week by the Big Ten on Monday after his seven-tackle, 2½-sack, one-forced fumble effort led Michigan’s defensive outing in the 38-17 win at Wisconsin. It’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
247Sports

Between the Lines with Jack Miller: Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were unblockable...

Every Tuesday from 7am-8am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive lineman Jack Miller come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for “Between the Lines with Jack Miller. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior with a specific focus on play in the trenches from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting center, and also spent some time on the defensive line.
FOOTBALL
profootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Draft Sleepers: Nicholas Petit-Frere, David Ojabo rising in Big Ten

You’ve heard about guys like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Evan Neal, and Aidan Hutchinson every week this season. You’ve seen quarterbacks like Malik Willis and Matt Corral in every first-round mock draft. So let’s get away from the mainstream and discuss the guys who don’t have as much buzz. Let’s talk about some of the biggest sleepers in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Track And Field#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Wolverines
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy