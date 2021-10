From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Meghan Caprez. When thinking of Bay Lake and Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort, I immediately picture the amazing Disney Resort hotels that line their shores, or the iconic ferryboats that transport guests from the Transportation and Ticket Center to Magic Kingdom Park. But recently, I learned the area is also home to a small (but mighty!) fleet of motor cruiser boats, which have been sailing those waterways since the 1970s. Now, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, a new cruiser has joined the fleet, and its story is pretty incredible.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO