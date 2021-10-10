Don Walton: Wishart urges fellow senators to think big when it comes to pandemic funds

It would be easier for K-12 students in Wisconsin to transfer schools because of COVID-19 restrictions under a Republican-backed bill before the state Legislature. Under the proposal, students in public or private schools across the state would be able to transfer this school year or next school year because of face covering or vaccine requirements — or lack thereof — in their district. The bill ensures state funding would follow the student to their new school. It would also bar the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association from prohibiting transfer students from playing sports at their new school.

EDUCATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO