PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers in west Kentucky to use caution as crews are gearing up for mowing along Interstate 24. KYTC District 1 says a contractor is ramping up for the final round of mowing and litter pickup along I-24 starting this week. The work started near the Kentucky end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge, and crews are making their way eastward toward the Tennessee state line. They'll be mowing from fence row to fence row to help improve visibility so drivers can better spot deer and other animals approaching the road.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO