15 Thoughts Gonna Whup You Next Year, Too

Beating your oldest rival in their house is what makes life worth living. Before I share a few thoughts about the game itself, let’s talk about last night... When Bama took the lead, I went to bed. Yep. Missed the Texas A&M game-tying touchdown and the Bama 3-and-out and the winning field goal that just drifted back to the right inside the goal post that sent a flawed Alabama team packing. I missed all of that: Saban’s conservatism late, Jimbo Fisher’s million-words-a-minute post-game interview and all of the associated schadenfreude on all of those late-night Alabama boards. It’s a movie I had seen a million times before - like the Shawshank Redemption. Except Andy DuFresne gets stuck in the sewer pipe at the end and the credits roll and darkness prevailed. Anyway, I did sleep like a baby.