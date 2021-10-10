CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

How to Watch Bank of America Roval 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Justin Carter
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Heading into the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 on Sunday, just one driver has clinched a spot in the Round of 8. Denny Hamlin locked his way in two weeks ago at Las Vegas. Which drivers will take the last seven spots at the Bank of America Roval 400?

www.si.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Matt DiBenedetto has an interesting request for his next team

Despite remaining unsigned for the 2022 NASCAR season, Matt DiBenedetto has made progress in obtaining a ride, but there is one condition. Matt DiBenedetto may very well just be the biggest free agent remaining in NASCAR silly season for 2022. While Roush Fenway Racing veteran Ryan Newman doesn’t have a ride for next year either, DiBenedetto has statistically had the better year, and he sits well above Newman in the point standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Before Chuba Hubbard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 6 matchup sees Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
CBS DFW

Nemechek’s Xfinity Win In Texas Leaves Final 4 Spots Open

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals at Kansas and Martinsville. “[Spotter] Stevie Reeves and [crew chief] Chris Gayle kept me calm. I’ve grown a lot as a driver and been put in positions like that in the truck series as well. Man, I can’t say enough about this whole team. The 54 has been fast every single week. My goal coming in was to win. I had to win to prove to myself I can do this.” Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. “Congratulations to those guys,” Hemric said. “We just weren’t quite good enough.” The championship finale is in Phoenix. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy