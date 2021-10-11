CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Potential For Severe Weather Coming On Monday

By Robb Ellis
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nicz3_0cN9oY8e00

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a warm and quiet weekend, Chicagoland is facing the possibility of severe weather on Monday.

Storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and could become severe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LPFQn_0cN9oY8e00

The main threats are winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nUfH_0cN9oY8e00

The window for severe storms appears to be as early as noon, but more likely between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and diminishing after that. Game 4 of White-Sox Astros playoff series is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures arrive later this week, with scattered showers Thursday and Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9uX2_0cN9oY8e00

Comments / 1

Matthew Nachel
5d ago

Knowing Chicago like I think I might we’ve had snow on Halloween before so who’s the say it won’t happen again and if it’s anything like the 2021 2022 forecast for this winter for Chicago I’m not sure if I believe it but if it’s true we’re in for some real trouble they claim 35 to 50 inches of snow in the city roughly for the season also polar vortex again but I hope they’re wrong

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: A Quiet And Cool Fall Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and cool fall weekend continues. Clear skies will also continue. On Saturday night, it will be clear with a low of 43. (Credit: CBS 2) On Sunday, it will be sunny with a high of 66. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Showers return late Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
