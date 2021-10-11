Chicago Weather: Potential For Severe Weather Coming On Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a warm and quiet weekend, Chicagoland is facing the possibility of severe weather on Monday.

Storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and could become severe.

The main threats are winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes.

The window for severe storms appears to be as early as noon, but more likely between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and diminishing after that. Game 4 of White-Sox Astros playoff series is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures arrive later this week, with scattered showers Thursday and Friday.