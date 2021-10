By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER/BUTLER COUNTIES (KDKA) — After overnight tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms, some homeowners in Beaver and Butler Counties are dealing with property damage this morning. Some of the storm damage has led to trees collapsing in roadways or nearby houses. Storm damage in Shippingport, Pa. (Photo Courtesy of a KDKA viewer) A fallen tree obscured a home in Shippingport, Pa. (Photo Courtesy of a KDKA viewer) As of around 10 a.m. on Saturday, 280 Duquesne Light customers in New Sewickley, 140 customers in Monaca and 20 customers in Freedom Borough do not have power. Crews clear up fallen trees in...

BEAVER, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO