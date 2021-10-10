CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A performer was killed in an onstage accident at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia

By Joe Hernandez
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
An actor performing at Moscow's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed in an accident on Saturday, the venue announced on social media. The man was identified as 38-year-old Evgenia Sergeevich Kulesh. "We express our deep condolences to family and friends," the theater said in a statement translated from Russian. "The time...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

