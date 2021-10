Brighton boss Graham Potter admits the Premier League is a “completely different animal” to the Sky Bet Championship as his high-flying side prepare to face newly promoted strugglers Norwich The winless Canaries have twice cruised to the second-tier title in the past three years but already look destined for another punishing season at the higher level.Daniel Farke’s men – who were relegated from the top flight after finishing rock bottom in the 2019-20 campaign – have taken only a single point from their opening seven games before welcoming the Seagulls to Carrow Road on Saturday.Potter managed Swansea for a single...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO