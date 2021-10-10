CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Ex Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Says Jurgen Klopp's Team Would Be Best For Jude Bellingham's Progression

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Liverpool right back Glen Johnson believes that a move to Anfield would be best for Jude Bellingham's development should he choose to leave Borussia Dortmund. The 18 year old midfielder is at the top of the list of transfer targets for many of the big clubs in Europe. Seen as an elite talent, the chase for his signature is going to be a frantic one.

