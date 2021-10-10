Report: Ex Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Says Jurgen Klopp's Team Would Be Best For Jude Bellingham's Progression

Liverpool's recruitment team intend to keep a close eye on Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara, sources close to the Greek side have confirmed to CBS Sports. Camara first caught the eye of Liverpool scouts in a Europa League match against Fenerbahce, a 3-0 win in which the youngster excelled, and they subsequently observed him in the Super League clash with Panathanaikos, the so-called derby of the eternal enemies. Representatives for Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to make more frequent trips to Athens over the coming weeks as they evaluate the suitability of the 20-year-old and assess whether he could make the transition from Greece to the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO