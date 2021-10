The first paper of this semester came out on Sept. 8 and we have a brand new editorial staff. Due to everyone being new and learning the programs we use, there was a mistake made with page 6. An old pdf of that page was run by accident, and it had a satire opinion article I wrote on Pete Ricketts. Blake Aspen, Student Senate president, must have seen this misprint or read the original print including that article. He was upset about it and emailed the Wayne Stater on Sept. 10 with a letter to the editor.

