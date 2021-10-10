CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints' Taysom Hill (concussion) ruled out vs. Washington

batonrougenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersatile New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill sustained a concussion and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the host Washington Football Team. Hill was injured after he was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Washington's William Jackson during the first half. Hill remained on his back for several moments before getting to his feet. He was then carted off the field.

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Washington Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints fell to 2-2 with a head-scratching loss at home to the New York Giants last week. They now return to the road with a trip to face 2-2 Washington. Partly because of Hurricane Ida, the Saints will play just one of their first five games inside the Superdome.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

[WATCH] Breaking down Taysom Hill’s interception against the Giants (skit)

There’s probably no player more polarizing to NFL fans than Taysom Hill. And nothing from last Sunday’s New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints game changed that as Taysom had just as many electrifying plays as he had questionable ones. James Bradberry’s interception on Taysom probably instantly comes to your...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Washington Football Team
FanSided

Taysom Hill presents trouble for the Washington Football Team defense

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, the Washington Football Team defense struggled to contain Cordarrelle Patterson in their in their 34-30 win. Patterson by far had his best game of the season against the 30th ranked defensive unit in the NFL. In Weeks 2 and 3, Patterson averaged 1.57 yards per attempt and 2.86 yards per rush respectively.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Saints swiss army knife Taysom Hill suffers a Concussion?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Taysom Hill’s concussion and how much time he may miss. Could this hurt the Saints?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Saints' Taysom Hill carted off after ugly hit to head from WFT's William Jackson

Taysom Hill left the New Orleans Saints’ game against Washington on Sunday after he was on the receiving end of a brutal shot to the head. Hill was trying to haul in a pass from Jameis Winston in the second quarter when Washington defensive back William Jackson delivered a blow to the head as Hill was going to the ground. You can see the hit below:
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Taysom Hill carted off after scary hit to head (Video)

Taysom Hill left Week 5’s matchup against Washington after taking a nasty shot to the head. As the New Orleans Saints attempt to get their season back on track, they might need to move forward without a potential key component of Sean Payton’s scheme. Taysom Hill left Week 5 after...
NFL
FanSided

Taysom Hill is poised for a huge day vs. Washington defense

After losing out on the starting quarterback job, Taysom Hill has made the most of his opportunities this season. The New Orleans Saints offensive weapon might not be the signal-caller he so desperately wants to be, but he’s getting utilized in more ways than one and making defenses pay. Entering...
NFL
expressnews.com

The Latest: Giants' Jones ruled out with concussion

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out against the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a concussion in the first half. Jones was taken off on a cart after looking woozy following a hit near the goal line as he was trying to score on a bootleg. Jones and Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox collided as Jones ended up less than a yard short of the goal line. Jones tried to get up twice, the second time stumbling before others rushed to keep him upright.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy