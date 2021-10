This is what Kansas State players had to say following their 33-20 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. On three straight losses... “We have had chances to win all of the last three games. Either we didn't make a play or the ball didn't bounce our way. It's one of those things that you kind of have to take on the chin and we feel like we have a really good football team. We feel like we've played arguably the best three teams and the best three defenses in the Big 12 and you see the great teams that they are week to week. As for the next few games we are going to have to go 1-0 every single day.”

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO