It's plainly visible even in that footage that Bryant had a killer jumper, and unparalleled athleticism, especially at the time. The Clippers of course passed on Bryant, choosing to draft Lorenzen Wright instead. Wright had a few good years, just not on the Clippers. He could never get going on that franchise. Of course in the '90s and beyond, the Clippers were a disaster. The rationale for not drafting Kobe Bryant was apparently because they didn't think Clippers fans would get behind drafting a 17-year-old high school player. The bar was not set very high for the Clippers organization at the time anyway, so this rationale becomes even more bizarre.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO