CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Metta World Peace Gives His Take on Team's Championship Aspirations

By Sam Yip
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe narrative of the Lakers being too old has been percolated ever since general manager Rob Pelinka started adding pieces around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. This topic of discussion hinges on how the Lakers perform throughout the season. If they start going on a winning streak, the age jokes will diminish, but when there’s any sort of struggles or injuries, that talk will start circulating again.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rob Pelinka
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster. Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metta World Peace
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Gives His Take On The Lakers' New Big Three

James Harden is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen, and while fans might not like his style, you cannot deny the talent he possesses out on the court. This year, he is looking to win the first NBA title of his career, and based on the Brooklyn Nets roster, it looks like he has a solid chance of getting there, as long as Kyrie Irving is available.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Lakers photos: The best action from Thursday's loss to Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their sixth straight preseason game, this time to the Sacramento Kings, 116-112. Los Angeles’ new trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis got off to a strong start against Sacramento, but Davion Mitchell’s energy changed the tide in the first quarter. Sacramento led...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy