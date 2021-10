GASTONIA, N.C. — 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 10, and the search for her may extend past the Charlotte area. On Oct. 12, the Gastonia Police Department released early details about what they knew. Officers say she last spoke with her family around 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, and has not been heard from since. Baldwin's car was found abandoned along the southbound lanes of I-185 near Sam Wilson Road and Belmont, and police believe she was with her ex-boyfriend. He's been identified as 35-year-old Charles Combs of Charlotte, and so far, he hasn't been located.

