REVIEW – For the past few years I have been getting very involved with 3D printers and designing models and parts for myself. I do not have enough space for a 3D printing farm, and so I am constantly moving around printers and making space depending on what I need to print and which printer I want to use. Ideally, I need a compact FDM printer for most of my tasks and I need it to fit on my workbench without a hassle. Enter the Elegoo Neptune 2 3D printer!!

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO