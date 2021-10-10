Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest delights thousands, brings history to life

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Apple butter bubbled over sweltering kettles, heated by wood fires that filled the air with a familiar campfire aroma that was broken up only by the waft of freshly pressed cider.

On Sunday morning, the population of Grand Rapids, Ohio swelled from 1,000 to roughly 25,000 as the town welcomed visitors to its 44th annual Applebutter Fest.

“Just look around, it’s unique from the standpoint that it’s a fun, educational, historic, family-oriented day. You’re not going to find a beer garden or a bouncy house or a parade. We try to maintain that uniqueness,” Steve Kryder, a volunteer for the Grand Rapids Historical Society, said.

“And besides, this is the prettiest spot in North America. We are blessed by that,” he added, sweeping a hand toward the nearby Maumee River.

Mr. Kryder, of McClure, Ohio, has been making apple butter for roughly 75 years. It’s a practice his family has cultivated for generations.

“My mother would put a little dollop on a plate and then turn it and see if it would weep. As long as it’s weeping she would say it’s still not cooked enough,” Mr. Krider said, indicating thin lines of moisture dripping down from a sample of fresh apple butter.

The festival started as a historical society fund-raiser in 1977.

Mr. Kryder’s wife, Pat Kryder, was one of the women who originally conceptualized the event.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the Wood County Health Department offered vaccinations at the fire station.

Bubbling apple butter cauldrons to her left, Angie Miller, a first-time volunteer, moved quickly, hands flying from jar to jar as the canning committee bottled roughly 750 helpings of piping hot sauce.

“The important part is getting the lids on while it’s still hot so it forms a good seal,” Ms. Miller said as about 13 volunteers buzzed around her and formed a tightly wound assembly line.

The historical society had already sold all of its pre-made, sugared batches by 11 a.m. Sunday.

Non-sugared batches were available throughout the day.

But as volunteer Michael Bailey put it, “people want the sugar.”

A 50-gallon kettle is ready for canning after at least five, but often up to seven hours of constant stirring to ensure the apple butter doesn’t burn, Mr. Bailey said.

Despite a labor-intensive cook, apple butter’s list of ingredients is surprisingly short.

“The family recipe is just apples,” Mr. Bailey said.

A batch of apple butter begins with a thickened cider, made from pressed apples.

Volunteers Kevin Cordel and Kevin Ruby demonstrated the critical step, offering samples to onlookers who dodged the bees that clung to the apple drippings.

Roughly 13 bushels of apples, procured from a local orchard, fall into the kettle to stew.

An optional last step is to add about 75 pounds of sugar to sweeten the sauce.

Apple butter aside, visitors perused rows of booths advertising homemade goods for sale along Front Street, participated in candle-making demonstrations, and strolled through the festival’s living history encampment, filled with live reenactors.

Cheryl Adams, of Gibsonburg, Ohio, has been posing as a Civil War-era laundress for 20 years at the Applebutter Festival.

She spent the morning answering children’s questions about what garments might have been worn in 1863.

Nearby, her husband manned a functioning cannon that shocked thousands of apple butter enthusiasts each time its boom reverberated across Grand Rapids.

“We want people to know where we came from, how we got here, and to appreciate what we have. That’s why [we] do this the way we do this,” Mrs. Adams said.