Josh Turner’s King Size Manger is Available Now

Old Dominion‘s new album, Time, Tequila & Therapy is available now. Old Dominion’s lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares the story of how the guys ended up getting out of Nashville last year to see what they could come up with music wise…never intending to create a whole album, “Our new album ‘Time, Tequila, and Therapy’ was written and recorded all in a three week span in Asheville, North Carolina during the height of the pandemic lockdown. We decided to create our own little Old Dominion bubble, go out there with no plan, no songs whatsoever and just see what we can do in the moment. So we really didn’t really put much pressure on ourselves to make a whole album we were aiming for, hopefully four or five good songs, but we wound up making a whole album. It was really a dream scenario.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO