CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Wilton man arrested in connection with credit union robbery

By Tom Barton
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavenport police arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man early Sunday in connection with the June 30 robbery of the I. H. Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport. Brandon Lee Lyman, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and having an open container of alcohol. Lyman was also arrested on a Mercer County, Illinois, arrest warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine, according to the Scott County Jail and online court records.

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Wilton, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Union, IA
Scott County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, IA
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Marquette, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Valley
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy